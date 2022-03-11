Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.83

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.83 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 110.50 ($1.45). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 107.25 ($1.41), with a volume of 152,981 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £186.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

