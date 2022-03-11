Grin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Grin has a total market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,806.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.05 or 0.06612502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00265900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.97 or 0.00731774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.19 or 0.00448866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00398946 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

