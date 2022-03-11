Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 126,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market cap of C$21.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)
