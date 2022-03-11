Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,079 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Groupon worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $559.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

