Grumpy Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

