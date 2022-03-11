Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.49

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as low as $6.31. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 721 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)
