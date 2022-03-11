Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.05

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and traded as low as $32.55. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 10,074 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

