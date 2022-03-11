Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Guardant Health worth $42,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GH opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.68. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $169.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

