Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000.

Shares of GBAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

