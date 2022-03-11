Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.
GHLD stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.30. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Guild has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $689.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Guild (Get Rating)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.