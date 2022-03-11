Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

GHLD stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.30. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Guild has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $689.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guild by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

