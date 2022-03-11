GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.35

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.78. GWG shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 1,606 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GWG by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GWG by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

