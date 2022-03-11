Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Haemonetics worth $40,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

