Haiping Dun Sells 12,269 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACMR traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. 1,073,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,798. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ACM Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.