Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 208,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,405,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Specifically, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

