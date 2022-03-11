Halving Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.48 or 0.06601762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.56 or 0.99905436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041956 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.