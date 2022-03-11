Hammerson (HMSO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hammerson (LON: HMSO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2022 – Hammerson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/4/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 32.50 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Hammerson had its “coverage pending” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 31.51 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.03. Hammerson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.02%.

In other news, insider Habib Annous purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,182.39). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($132,634.75). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 568,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,391,239.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

