Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON HMSO opened at GBX 31.31 ($0.41) on Friday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30.

In related news, insider Habib Annous purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,182.39). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($132,634.75). Insiders purchased a total of 568,153 shares of company stock worth $18,391,239 in the last quarter.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.