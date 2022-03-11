Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $174,042.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.26 or 0.06569511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,937.44 or 0.99911799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

