Handshake Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $80.77 million and approximately $367,659.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 472,934,794 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

