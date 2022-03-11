Handy (HANDY) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $88,761.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.92 or 0.06610087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,140.31 or 1.00011255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041788 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

