Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €188.00 ($204.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($158.70) to €145.70 ($158.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $102.66.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

