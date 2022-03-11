Hans Helmerich Sells 150,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 1,387,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,772. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

