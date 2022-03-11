HAPI (HAPI) Market Cap Reaches $20.32 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

