Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 140,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $6,368,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 601,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

