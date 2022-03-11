Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $3,106,131.80 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $3,106,131.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $6,368,600.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24.
NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.86. 601,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,990. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
