Harmony (ONE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83.12 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $83.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00209622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034051 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,380,532,584 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,017,584 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

