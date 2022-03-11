Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,840. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HARP. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,331.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

