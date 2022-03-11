Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $58.62 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $58.62 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $87.27 or 0.00222987 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 688,621 coins and its circulating supply is 671,718 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

