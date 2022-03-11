Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Achieves $94.83 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 91.2% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00009451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $94.83 million and $7.85 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.03 or 0.06608627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00273332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00746400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00068426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00444377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00395728 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 25,642,278 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

