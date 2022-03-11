Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Hawaiian worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,850 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,239,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

