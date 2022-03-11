HC Wainwright Downgrades Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Neutral

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

