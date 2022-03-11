HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neovasc (TSE:NVCN)

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE NVCN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,442. Neovasc has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57.

About Neovasc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

