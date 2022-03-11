HC Wainwright Trims Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Target Price to $4.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 268,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

