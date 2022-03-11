HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.63, but opened at $63.72. HCI Group shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 128 shares.

The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

