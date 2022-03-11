Head to Head Analysis: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) versus Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 3.21 $21.37 million $1.06 9.08 Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.73 $12.39 billion $26.84 4.85

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FNCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70

Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $185.12, indicating a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 35.64% 13.43% 1.37% Capital One Financial 38.68% 19.77% 2.90%

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994, and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

