Head to Head Comparison: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fluence Energy and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 3 12 0 2.69 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus target price of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 221.37%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 107.29%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 3.07 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 14.33 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -76.69

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

