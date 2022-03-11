Head-To-Head Contrast: New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) vs. Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 2.96 $596.00 million $1.19 9.32 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.69 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.08% 9.62% 1.06% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

