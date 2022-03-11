Head to Head Contrast: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69% CDW 4.75% 115.79% 10.82%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 2 3 0 2.60

CDW has a consensus target price of $213.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.41%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A CDW $20.82 billion 1.10 $988.60 million $7.04 24.15

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDW beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with a smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.