Head to Head Survey: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) vs. Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TuSimple alerts:

32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 368.81%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Aspyra.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Aspyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 375.45 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.30 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Aspyra (Get Rating)

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers to workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.