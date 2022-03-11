Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of CDDRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.