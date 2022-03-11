Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$7.50 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.55.

Shares of HWX traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$7.66.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

