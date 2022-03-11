Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HWX. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.55.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.19.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

