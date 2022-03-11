Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 23,209 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00.

HCAT stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 477,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,889. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.