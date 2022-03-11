Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.76

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 1859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,991 shares of company stock worth $1,013,549 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $12,298,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

