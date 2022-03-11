Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCARU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 291.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

