Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Insider Paul Wilson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) insider Paul Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$17,100.00 ($12,481.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.57.
About Healthia (Get Rating)
See Also
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Healthia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.