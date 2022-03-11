HealthInvest Partners AB Buys 26,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 11.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after buying an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in McKesson by 231.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in McKesson by 21.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,404,000 after buying an additional 146,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $283.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

