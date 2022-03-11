HealthInvest Partners AB Buys New Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 183,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Intercept Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 0.62% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,575,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,308. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

