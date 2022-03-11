HealthInvest Partners AB Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HealthInvest Partners AB trimmed its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 675,000 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.1% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 0.64% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 366.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 46,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

