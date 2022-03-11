HealthInvest Partners AB Has $6.50 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 9.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 227,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

